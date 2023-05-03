Clontuskert National School near Ballinasloe in Co Galway is organising a tractor run next week before the silage season kicks in and tractors are permanently towing some accoutrement to mow, swart, bale or pick up silage.

If you own a tractor you’ve no excuse to get out and support the fundraiser on Sunday 7 May, which is in aid of the school itself and East Galway Midlands Cancer Support Centre.

Registration is from 10am at Ballinasloe Rugby Club and no you won’t miss the hurling because I’ve checked.

Galway and Westmeath are down to play in Cusack Park the night before. That’ll give ye all something to talk about when in line for registration.