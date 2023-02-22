Farmers now have certainty in planning their businesses after the Government extended six key farmer tax reliefs into 2024 or 2025, which had only previously been guaranteed up until 30 June 2023.

The green light on farmer tax reliefs for stock, capital gains and stamp duty had to be granted at EU level before these reliefs could be extended beyond this date.

The roll-over grants bring clarification to new accelerated capital allowance relief for increasing slurry storage in particular, where the summer 2023 cut-off had created concerns over the feasibility of farmers being able to avail of the relief with constraints on building capacity in the farming sector.

Reliefs extended

Stamp duty relief for young trained farmers.

Stamp duty relief for farm consolidation.

Capital gains tax relief for farm restructuring.

Stock relief for young trained farmers.

Stock relief for registered farm partnerships.

A new accelerated capital allowance relief for expenditure on slurry storage.

Stock relief for trained farmers and registered partnerships has been extended until the end of 2024.

The remaining four reliefs covering stamp duty, capital gains and accelerated capital allowance on slurry storage have been rolled-over until the end of 2025.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon stated that the reliefs will benefit young farmers and allow for all farmers to better plan their businesses into coming years.

“Reliefs around stamp duty, capital gains tax and stock are important tools to facilitate land mobility and encourage young farmers into the sector, while the new relief around slurry storage has been widely welcomed,” the minister commented. “The timelines outlined will give farmers certainty to plan for the time ahead to ensure they can maximise the benefit of these reliefs, which are hard fought for every year,” he added.