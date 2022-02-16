The top-priced bull Fortfarm Taxi sold for €5,200 pictured with breeders Dessie and John Morrow.

The Midland & Western Livestock Improvement Society Ltd kicked off its spring pedigree sales at the weekend with a multibreed bull sale at the showgrounds in Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday. A small entry of Charolais bulls sold well, with eight of the nine Charolais bulls finding a new home at an average of €2,600.

John Keane, Mohedian, Croghan, got the top price of €3,000 for his May 2020-born bull, Mohedian Red, sired by Cavelands Fenian.

The champion, Charolais Scregg Ramond 2, a September 2020-born bull sired by Enfield Plexus and bred by Michael J Brehony, Knockcroghery, sold for €2,900, while the reserve champion, Cloncorrick Ryan, sired by Dereskit Lino, bred by Frank McGovern , Carrigallen, sold for €2,800.

Also hitting €2,800 was Clonaltra Robbie, sired by Fleetwood and bred by Terry Bradley Jr, Ballydrown, Moate.

Matthew Fee, Corrawallen, Co Leitrim, sold his Limouisn bull Mullaghboy Ronaldo, sired by Derrygullinana Kingbull for €2,500, while another Leitrim breeder, Coote Geelan, Clonageeher, Dromod, sold his Hereford bull Baltymore Kivin 565, sired by Mountwilliams Kevin, for €2,300.

There was also a good clearance of Aberdeen Angus bulls with 48 of the 60 Aberdeen Angus bulls present selling to an average of €2,100.

Leitrim breeders John and Dessie Morrow, Aughawillan, Carrigallen, achieved the top price of €5,200 for their May 2020-born bull Fortfarm Taxi, a son of Linton Gilbertines Dubliner.

The champion Aberdeen Angus bull, Drumcrow Toronto, sired by Drumcrow Joker and exhibited by Margaret McKiernan, Corlismore, Cavan, sold for €3,000.

The champion Aberdeen Angus bull Drumcrow Toronto sold for €3,000.

Steil Theodore, sired by Fordel Lockdown, exhibited by Cathal and Joe McCormack, Steil, Tulsk, Roscommon, sold for €3,500, while Oran Thunderstruck sired by Dillon New Holland and exhibited by Alan Gibbons , Caggle, Strokestown, also sold for €3,500.

Other top prices for Aberdeen Angus Bulls included:

€3,000 for Drumkielvey Mr Blacktop, a son of Westellen Diego bred by Ernest Bohan, Drumkielvey, Mohill.

€3,000 for Dowagh Red Tod, sired by Lisduff Red Pepper and bred by Brendan O’Mahony, Dowagh Cross, Claremorris.

€3,000 for Steil Tulskman, sired by Mogeely Joe, another bull from the McCormack family’s Steil Angus Herd.

The society’s next sale will be its mixed breed show and sale of bulls and heifers on Saturday 12 March.