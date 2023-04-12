Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney TD has advised against a levy on food exports.

A recommendation by the Citizens’ Assembly on Biodiversity Loss to place a tax or levy on food exports “does not make sense”, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney has said.

Minister Coveney told the Irish Farmers Journal that while the Government will review and consider the recommendations presented by the Assembly last week, he is not in favour of such a proposal.

“We’re not going to make ourselves less competitive internationally when we’re selling close to 80% of all the food we produce abroad. That does not make sense.

“We need to be competitive [and] we need to be sustainable,” he said.

The minister argued that this sustainability includes providing sustainable income for families as well as protecting watercourses, wildlife and ecosystems and reducing emissions.

“We are by the way among the most sustainable countries in the world in terms of how we produce food. That doesn’t mean we can’t do better, we can, and we’ve already started that journey,” he added.

The Irish agriculture sector needs to remain competitive for exports to sell abroad, says Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney TD. \ Philip Doyle

However, Minister Coveney noted that it is the responsibility of any industry that’s growing, expanding and profitable to make sure that it’s also sustainable.

In the dairy sector’s case, he said “there are ways in which the industry can continue to produce a lot of food and export it to many, many countries across the world and to do that sustainably”.

Sinn Féin

Sinn Féin’s agriculture spokesperson Claire Kerrane said that such a levy would be a further charge for farmers.

“I am concerned at the idea of the introduction of a levy on agricultural exports, which, to me, is a further charge on farmers, many of whom are struggling with rising costs and, in some cases, are making little or no profit,” she said.

Penalising farmers with additional levies has a knock-on effect well beyond the farm gate, she added.

