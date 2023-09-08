The latest edition of Checkout Magazine's top 100 brands sees Tayto and Avonmore ranked number three and number five this year.

Tayto has moved from the number two position last year to number three this year and Avonmore remains at number five.

Meanwhile, Dairygold improves its position by four places, moving from number 32 to number 28, while the Keogh’s crisp brand climbs by five places, moving from number 61 last year to number 56 this year.

Other brands

Other Irish brands that have shown themselves to be firm favourites with Irish shoppers in recent years include Carroll’s of Tullamore, which moves up by one place this year to number 21, and Brady Family and O’Donnells Crisps, which retain their number 20 and number 49 positions respectively from last year.

The Checkout top 100 brands is based on branded value sales across the Irish grocery sector. It measures the sales performance of over 5,000 brands from over 200 product classes.

“Inflation has been a significant concern for many shoppers throughout the past year, but despite pressures on grocery budgets, brands remain resilient,” said senior business insights manager retailer services NIQ Ireland Ruth Lloyd-Evans.

Irish brands, she said, hold an important place in the rankings and many have consistently moved up the list year after year.

Ireland’s top alcohol brands

Heineken is, once again, Ireland’s leading drinks brand on the checkout top 50 alcohol list.

No fewer than 10 of the top 12 brands retain their positions from 2022 – Smirnoff, Guinness, Bulmers, Jameson and Coors are still the nation’s number two, three, four, five and six brands respectively, while Santa Rita, Casillero del Diablo, Rockshore and Corona retain their number nine, 10, 11 and 12 positions.

Beyond the top 10, three brands retain their 2022 positions this year. Irish lager Rockshore retains the number 11 position that it reached last year, Mexican lager Corona makes it three years in a row at number 12, while much further down the list, Molson Canadian retains the number 47 position that it claimed in 2022.

When it comes to our top 20 wines, Santa Rita is Ireland’s favourite wine brand for the sixth year in a row.

Overall top 10

1. Coca-Cola.

2. Lucozade.

3. Tayto.

4. Dairy Milk.

5. Avonmore.

6. Brennans.

7. Monster.

8. Red Bull.

9. 7UP.

10. Pringles.