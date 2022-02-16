Tayto Snacks and Tayto Park announced on Tuesday 15 February that the title sponsorship for the theme park will come to an end on 31 December 2022, as another investment of €30m is planned.

According to Tayto Park's founder Raymond Coyle, the move comes on the back of wanting to expand and meet ambitious targets.

From January 2023, there will be a new name and identity for the award-winning theme park.

Coyle said: "Our partnership with Tayto Snacks has helped to create one of Ireland’s most popular tourist attractions in little over 12 years.

'Exciting chapter'

"We now look forward to a new and exciting chapter for the park, with many new developments planned, including an investment of €30m over the next two years.

"On behalf of myself and my team, I would like to thank the management of Tayto Snacks for its belief in our vision."

Managing director of Tayto Snacks John O’Connor said that the sponsorship improved their relationship with Irish people.

"Our sponsorship of the park during that time has helped us to further enhance the emotional connection Tayto has with Irish consumers."

This, he said, reinforced the brand’s values around family and community.

Proud

“We are immensely proud of our title sponsorship of Tayto Park over the last decade, which has supported the creation of one of Ireland’s most successful tourist attractions," he added.

O'Connor also said that the park welcomed more than 5m visitors since it was established in 2010.

"We extend our sincere thanks to the management and staff at the park for a very successful partnership over this past decade and look forward to further collaboration with them as we pursue new initiatives to support the ambitious plans we have in store for the Tayto brand in its next phase of growth," he concluded.