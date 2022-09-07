Tayto is holding its own at number two in the latest edition of the Checkout Top 100 Brands as Ireland’s biggest brands are putting it up to their international counterparts.

Coca-Cola has toppped the Checkout Top 100 Brands this year, which means the brand has claimed the number one spot for a record-breaking 18 years in succession.

Avonmore is still the number five brand, Brennans retains its number six position, and Jacob’s has maintained its grip on the number 10 spot, with all three holding their positions since 2021.

Another Irish brand reaching new heights among the ranks is Deep River Rock which went from number 72 in 2021 to 46th position in 2022 while Ballygowan rose by 12 to now sit at number 12.

Other Irish brands among this year’s biggest movers included FULFIL which rose up the rankings by 17 places, from number 44 to number 27, O’Donnells crisps, which rose by 15 places from number 64 to number 49, and VITHIT, which moved up by 13 places from the number 43 position to number 30.

Maev Martin, editor of Checkout magazine, said: “Other Irish brands that are continuing to move in the right direction are Brady Family, which improves its ranking by eight places, moving from number 28 in 2021 to number 20 in 2022, Carroll’s of Tullamore, which climbs four places, from number 26 to number 22, Keogh’s Crisps, which makes a nine-place leap up the rankings, from number 70 to number 61, and Fitzgeralds Family Bakery, which rises by eight places, from number 41 to number 33.”

The Checkout Top 100 Brands is based on branded value sales across the Irish grocery sector, making it the most accurate barometer of the biggest selling brands in the marketplace.

The Irish popcorn brand Manhattan rose by 14 places from the number 108 position to join the top 100 rankings at number 94 this year.

Top categories

A number of categories significantly improved their rankings in Checkout’s Top 100 Categories for 2022.

The biggest jump from within the list has been made by the Oral Analgesics category, which rises by no fewer than 20 places from the number 71 position in 2021 to the number 51 position in 2022, according to Checkout.

The second-biggest leap from within the rankings has been made by health/functional drinks, which increased ranking by 15 places, moving from number 60 in 2021 to number 45 in 2022.

This follows a phenomenal 27-place vault to number 60 in 2021, from the number 87 position in 2020.

Another big mover is RTD flavoured milk and shakes, which rises by 12 places from number 80, to number 68.

Category leaders

This year, there are five new leading brands.

In pre-packed sliced meat, Brady Family is back at the top of the category, having been ousted from the top spot by Denny last year.

In the yogurt category, Irish brand Glenisk retained the number-one spot in the category for the third year in a row in 2021, but a fire at its plant last year meant that it was absent from supermarket shelves for four months, which explains its dramatic drop from the top spot last year to fourth place in this year’s rankings.

Checkout Top 100 Brands 2022 – The Top 10:

1 Coca-Cola

2 Tayto

3 Lucozade

4 Dairy Milk

5 Avonmore

6 Brennans

7 Monster

8 Red Bull

9 7UP

10 Jacobs