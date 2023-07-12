Marts will be faced with increased bureaucracy and red tape if TB testing requirements are ramped up. \ Houston Green

Mart managers have warned that the next phase of the roll out of TB testing requirements for marts will “destroy” the sector.

New TB testing rules will threaten the live cattle trade, said Kanturk Mart manager Seamus O’Keeffe.

Tullow Mart manager Eric Driver insisted the TB test changes, which will require all cattle over the age of six weeks to have a TB test within six months of sale, will “put a ferocious heap of bureaucracy on our table”.

“It’ll destroy our industry from what it was. It’ll have an impact on delivering weanlings into the trade.

“It knocks out the dealer for one. That man is gone to bed and he’ll never be heard of again,” he argued.

The Department of Agriculture confirmed that it has not yet formulated a plan for the roll out of the ramped-up testing requirements, provided for under the EU Animal Health Law. However, it noted that they will be implemented.

Phase one, which was introduced on 1 February, requires all animals over 36 months of age to have a TB test within six months of going through the mart ring. This has been “workable and manageable”, according to Driver.

However, he highlighted that it has not come without its headaches.

“There is so much teaching that has to go on with this.

“You have farmers buying who didn’t realise they had to test [the cow].

“If there’s a dispute, we have to put her in the mart herd number then test her again,” he explained.

Kanturk Mart manager Seamus O’Keeffe added that the live cattle trade is under pressure as it is and that further TB testing requirements would not help it.

“Farmers will go straight to the factory with [cattle]. It would be an absolute disaster,” he said.

Read more

ICMSA calls for funding to offset increased TB testing costs

New TB testing rules should not affect cow sales