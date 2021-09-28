The new easy-to-use online portal will be made available for farmers from this Thursday 30 September.

Farmers can choose to complete their application for TB compensation under the on-farm market valuation scheme via www.agfood.ie.

The new TB compensation portal will also allow farmers to accept or reject the valuation of their animals carried out on-farm by an independent valuer.

Farmers will still receive the animals’ valuation on paper, but must then log on to www.agfood.ie to accept or reject the valuation.

New resource

The main aim of this new resource is to reduce the length of time TB reactors spend on the farm, online responses will be quicker and it will be cheaper than posting.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue welcomed the new facility: “This new online TB compensation portal is further evidence of my Department’s commitment to maximising the benefits of technology in order to simplify life for farmers.

"In addition, this new facility should also help in managing the risk of disease spread by reducing the amount of time a reactor is on farm, something that farmers have always stressed is a priority for them.

"Farmers have proven that they are willing to embrace the advantages of online communication and DAFM intends to continue to develop our online facilities to meet that willingness.”

A user manual is available via the TB compensation section of the Department's website.

Farmers not already registered for www.agfood.ie can do so by logging on and clicking the register button.