The trade for cull cows has been a bright feature of the trade and mart organisations are keen to inform farmers that TB rules should not have any negative implications for the trade.

The Department of Agriculture recently circulated a text message to all farmers listed as a keeper of bovines and registered to receive SMS alerts, reminding them of new bovine TB testing rules for animal movements. The rules are effective since 1 February 2023, and concern cows of any age and male cattle aged over 36 months.

The rules are applicable to farm-to-farm and mart movements. The requirements listed by the Department of Agriculture are broken down in to two components as follows;

“Cows of all ages and males over the age of 36 months, that are moving farm-to-farm or through a mart must be TB-tested in the last six months, and they must also be moving from a herd that has been tested in the last six months.”

“If they do not fulfil both these requirements, they must then be tested either within the 30 days prior to movement, or within 30 days after movement into the new herd”.

Herd restrictions

If the conditions outlined above are not met, then the Department outlines that they will introduce herd restrictions for the purchasing herd which increase in gravity the longer animals are not tested. The suite of restrictions are detailed below.

Animals falling in to the category of requiring a test in the 30 days post-movement will be immediately restricted (except for direct movement to slaughter) to their new herd. Herd keepers have 30 days to carry out a test on these animals.

If the herd which received the animals does not test the animals in question within the 30-day timeline, then the entire herd will be restricted – with the exception of animals moving direct to slaughter and the sale of calves less than six weeks of age. Such calves, traded under six weeks of age, will not be export eligible without testing. The slaughter of all restricted animals will automatically lift the restriction provided the animal tests clear. Purchasing of animals will be permitted during this period.

If an animal(s) has not been tested 60 days later (ie after 90 days post-movement) the whole herd will be scheduled for a TB test. Once this is triggered, there will be no lifting of the restrictions even if the animal(s) in question is slaughtered. Sales of calves less than six weeks of age can continue along with the purchase of animals right up until the day before a test is due.

Rules in practice

Concerns have been raised in recent weeks by mart managers, citing that there is still much confusion relating to the new rules and that many farmers do not realise they can continue to trade cows without testing.

The Department information note claims that the programme outlined above “allows the opportunity for cull cows to be purchased, fed and slaughtered without incurring the cost of testing”. It should also be noted that herds operating under a controlled finishing unit status do not abide by these rules, as they are continuously restricted under the TB Eradication programme.

The latter point regarding rules not applying to controlled finishing units is critical. Mart organisations have previously stressed that there is “no new mandatory requirement to pre-movement test any animal being presented for sale in the mart”.

They highlight that 80% to 85% of cows traded in marts are purchased by buyers operating as controlled finishing units. As such farms operate under strict TB regulations, the requirement for a post-movement test is irrelevant, allowing farmers to continue to avail of high levels of competition in mart sales for cull cows.

It is a different scenario where breeding animals are being traded and in such cases farmers will need to consider if pre-movement testing, if applicable, will make animals more attractive to potential buyers.

Annual herd test

The Department outlined that farmers buying or selling animals can time their annual herd test to coincide with the sale or purchase of animals. If farmers wish to re-schedule their annual herd test to an earlier date to facilitate the sale, or purchase, of animals, they must contact their Regional Veterinary Office.

Herd tests can be postponed for a maximum of three months. Herds that apply to do so will be restricted from the original date the test was due until the test takes place. Farmers will be given a permit to purchase animals during this period, but may only move animals out of their herd to direct slaughter.

Calves less than six weeks of age can also continue to be moved, but they will not be eligible for export. Farmers may also test animals that require a post-movement test, as part of Department paid tests where one is due for completion, eg contiguous tests or post de-restriction check tests.