For the first time since 2015, the number of TB reactors on farms in Ireland has reduced, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said.

He told the Oireachtas committee on agriculture on Wednesday evening the last number of years have been challenging, where TB numbers were going in the wrong direction.

“We have seen the new TB strategy implementation group and the three working groups underneath that get up and running and they are making good progress.”

The minister said that the progress made has “thankfully led to, for the first time in a number of years, a reduction in relation to reactor rates”.

Minister McConalogue said there would be significant funding for the Department's wildlife unit in 2022, which chair of the committee Jackie Cahill welcomed.

Some €1.9m was spent on badger vaccination in 2021 with €2.1m to be issued in funding for 2022, Minister McConalogue said.

The minister said that vaccination is a “key focus” in relation to managing the wildlife impacts which cause TB.

The minister also said that putting targeted resources and effort into the advisory staff who have been working with farmers where TB has been a challenge was also important, along with getting reactors off farms promptly.

In December, the Department of Agriculture told the Irish Farmers Journal that the total number of reactors in 2021 was 20,715, compared with 22,889 in 2020.

This was a decrease of over 2,000 reactors in a 12-month period.

Dairy farms

From the total number of reactors in 2021, dairy farms had the highest number of reactors compared to any other enterprise over the last three years.