The number of cattle showing up as TB reactors during testing jumped to 25,529 in the 12 months up to the beginning of July 2023 when compared with the equivalent period the year previous.

There were only 20,200 reactors from July 2021 to July 2022, showing an increase of 26.3%.

There were 4,790 herds restricted by the end of July this year, up from 4,470 a year ago.

The herd incidence rate nationally also increased to stand at 4.63%, where it was 4.24% last July.

It had previously been the case that fewer herds were breaking down with TB, but that more cattle were affected in these herds.

Now, the Department figures show that both more cattle and more herds are going down with the disease.

Previous figures

Figures released by the Department of Agriculture earlier this year showed a 15% rise for the first quarter of 2023 when compared with these months in 2022.

There had been 23,997 reactors in the 12 months up until the beginning of April, 4,956 of which went down in 2023.

These figures flagged up particular issues with the disease in Co Wicklow, where the herd incidence in the north of the county broke the 14% mark.

Costs up 45%

The Department's spend on TB rose from April to June to reach €33m, while over the same three months in 2022, the figure only amounted to €22.9m.

This 45% cost increase was a similar proportional rise in costs for January to March 2022.

Spending on TB control under the Department’s eradication programme was anticipated to hit €1bn over the 10 years from 2021 to 2030.

However, rising numbers could push costs beyond this if the same spend that was paid in the first six months of the year is needed right up until the current programme ends.

The rise in quarter two costs is mainly put down to strong cattle market values increasing farmer compensation payments, but other areas of spending rose too, “reflecting the increase in disease levels overall and the timing of certain payments”.

