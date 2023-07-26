The country’s 12-month herd incidence rate has risen to 4.63%, the highest rate in the past five years. \ Philip Doyle

TB reactor numbers surged by 37% in the first six months of 2023, and a growing number of herds are subject to disease restrictions.

Department of Agriculture figures show that 11,417 reactors were identified up to 2 July this year, 3,073 more than the first six months of 2022.

The country’s 12-month herd incidence rate has risen from 4.24% to 4.63%, the highest rate in the past five years.

TB hotspot, west Wicklow, has an incidence rate exceeding 17%, with TB found in one in every six herds in the past year. Neighbouring Co Dublin recorded a rate of 9.01%, while north Cork recorded 7.54% and Meath recorded a rate of 7.38%.

The cost of the Department of Agriculture’s TB eradication programme jumped by 45% in quarter two of this year, compared to the same period in 2022, due to higher cattle values and higher overall disease levels.

TB eradication cost the State €52.9m in the first half of this year, equating to €4,630 per reactor.