A new DAERA contract for TB testing services has been sent to representatives from private vets to consider, but agreement has not yet been reached that would allow normal services to resume.

The existing contract, in place since April 2016, runs out on 10 April 2023, and without a contract in place, no testing by private vets can take place.

A spokesperson for the Association of Veterinary Surgeons Practising in Northern Ireland (AVSPNI), whose members carry out the vast majority of TB tests, confirmed they received the TB testing contract in its entirety at 8.30pm on 5 April. However, they were “surprised” to be given only one working day to consider and sign.

“This contract was promised over five weeks ago and unfortunately the delay means it is too late to prevent a break in testing next week,” said the AVSPNI spokesperson, who added that they have “a legal and moral right” to be given sufficient time to look at the detail.

“Initial consideration of it has highlighted a few issues and AVSPNI has already requested an urgent meeting with DAERA to resolve these as swiftly as possible. The duration of any gap in provision of testing now depends entirely on when and how DAERA respond to this request,” said the spokesperson.