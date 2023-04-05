Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots and Sean Hogan, Chair of the TB Eradication Partnership (TBEP), at CAFRE's Greenmount Campus to launch a consultation document on proposed implementation and next steps of a bTB Eradication Strategy for NI.

The chair of the TB Eradication Partnership (TBEP), Seán Hogan, has told the Irish Farmers Journal he cannot say for certain whether a targeted cull of badgers in TB hotspot areas of NI “will take place this year – or at all”.

TBEP was set up in 2018 to provide expert advice on a new strategy to eradicate bovine TB in NI. Describing the lack of meaningful progress since then “as exasperating as it is depressing”, Hogan added that his group was “alarmed but not surprised” at the record high annual herd incidence figure of 10.41% published in January 2023.

At present, DAERA is waiting on the outcome of a judicial review before it can bring in the legislation required to progress a targeted cull. But in the meantime Hogan maintained that TBEP still doesn’t have a clear view of some of the key components of the proposed cull, especially in relation to the reservoir of TB in badgers.

He said TBEP is attempting to move forward other key parts of wildlife intervention work, including around the adoption of the most suitable area for a cull that ultimately would benefit both cattle and badger populations. “We wrote to the Permanent Secretary (Katrina Godfrey) on 20 March seeking an urgent meeting, but [to date] we have received no acknowledgement,” he said.

He added that stakeholders are also waiting for a formal application process from DAERA to which a new Cull Company could respond.

Meanwhile, the term of office for Hogan and the five other members of TBEP finishes at the end of April 2023. “We still don’t have a clear indication whether a fresh competition will ensue, or whether the existing terms will be extended,” said the TBEP chair.

Read more

TB at highest level since testing began