Teacher and dairy farmer Ellen Vaughan is the Teagasc/FBD Student of the Year

Left to right: Amanda Draper from Co Cork, winner of the other land-based enterprises category FBD Holdings chair Michael Berkery, Teagasc FBD Student of the Year Ellen Vaughan, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue, drystock category winner was Laura Lynch from Co Kildare, Teagasc head of education Anne Marie Butler, CEO Tomás Ó'Midheach, and Teagasc chair Liam Herlihy.

From a dairy farm in Co Meath, Ellen Vaughan has been named the overall winner of the Teagasc/FBD Student of the Year.

Combining part-time work on the farm with her full-time career as an Irish and home economics teacher, Vaughan completed the Level 6 Distance Green Cert at Teagasc, Navan, Co Meath.

She was awarded with the dairy student category award, before being named as the overall Teagasc/FBD Student of the year.

"I am teaching in my old school, Nobber, and I would hope to concentrate more on farming," Vaughan told the Irish Farmers Journal.

Other winners

The drystock category winner was Laura Lynch. From Athy in Co Kildare, Laura completed the Level 6 Specific Purpose Certificate in Farming (Distance) at Teagasc, Mullingar.

Amanda Draper from Co Cork was the top student in the ‘Other Land-Based Enterprises Category’. Amanda graduated with distinction on both Level 5 and Level 6 in Equitation at Teagasc, Kildalton College.

Adult learners

Speaking at the event, Minister for Agriculture, Food and Marine, Charlie McConalogue commented that it was “reassuring and enthusing to see participation levels across Teagasc education programmes remain very strong with over 4,500 students successfully completed their training with Teagasc in 2022 and were awarded a QQI certificate.”

He welcomed the strong partnerships that Teagasc has developed with the higher education sector that enable many Teagasc students to further their education in Universities and Institutes of Technology.

McConalogue attributed strong interest from young farmers - 10,000 adult learners having graduated since 2014 - to “higher scheme payments for young-trained farmers under the Young Farmers Scheme and the National Reserve”.

Welcoming the approval secured from the Department of Public Expenditure for Teagasc to hire 20 new education officers, McConalogue said these additional resources will enable Teagasc to increase the number of places on the Green Cert Programme from next September.

“Education is the key that unlocks so many doors. You now all have that key and I encourage you all to open as many doors as possible in order to progress your own farms and businesses”.

“I know that I can do it now”

Dr Anne Marie Butler, head of education in Teagasc, chaired the judging panel and spoke about her key takeaway messages from the two days of judging.

“The finalists spoke about the concerns they had at first and the confidence that the [various] courses gave them. Many said it gave them belief in themselves as they didn’t realise how much they could achieve, saying ‘I know that I can do it now’. One person commented that it was lovely to watch progress among classmates, acknowledging their hard work but also learning from others.”

Above all, Butler said that “the importance of family resonated across all 17 finalists, “that intergenerational renewal that is so important.”

Finalists

The other finalists in the competition were:

Jathan McMahon, Co Clare.

Meghan England, Co Cork.

Tim Crowley, Co Cork.

Gavin McGarrigle, Co Donegal.

Owain Buttimer, Co Cork.

Ryan McGovern, Co Cavan.

Neil Furey, Co Donegal.

Niall Gillespie, Co Mayo.

Hanna Sheerin, Co Wicklow.

Gearoid Kennedy, Co Kilkenny.

Prabhjit Singh, Co Dublin.

Fred Dolan, Co Roscommon.

Michael Mulry, Co Galway.

Paul Dineen, Co Cork.

For more details see https://www.teagasc.ie/education/going-to-college/student-of-the-year/