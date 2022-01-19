The TAMS II Tillage Capital Investment Scheme (TCIS) has facilitated the modernisation of many tillage farms, particularly grant aid for precision technologies such as GPS guidance, autosteer and section control equipment. Much of this uptake in investment was in new sprayers, all of which were equipped with the latest such technology.
However, there are a lot of farmers out there who have very fresh sprayers, but are missing this tech. Perhaps some have already used up their TCIS allocation, or simply the cost of a new sprayer doesn’t stack up.
