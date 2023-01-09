Farmers can pick up practical calf rearing tips at the 15 events being held around the country by Teagasc and AHI.

Teagasc and Animal Health Ireland (AHI) have partnered to host a total of 15 CalfCare events in January on farms around the country to prepare farmers for the arrival of 2023’s calves.

The events will focus on calf rearing and the effect that proper calf management has on animal health.

The events are returning after a three-year break.

The first of the farm events took place last week, with another calf management event being held on the farm of John Cullinane of Shanaway, Ballineen, Co Cork, on Monday.

They focused on judging calf health, feeding milk replacer and management around weaning.

Practical advice around knowing shed calf capacity, alternative calf housing options available on farms and strategies to minimise the risk of summer scour syndrome were also discussed.

Events are being run in conjunction with Volac Ireland and the dairy co-operatives.

Recent findings

Teagasc dairy specialist George Ramsbottom stated that the latest research to emerge from Teagasc has shown the importance of calf rearing and a good weaning system on setting the calf up to achieve target weights.

The upcoming events will relay these findings to farmers.

“Our latest research shows that once calves are well reared on milk, or milk replacer, and carefully transitioned to solid feeds prior to weaning, they can be weaned at 15% of mature liveweight with no impact on subsequent performance, provided that their post-weaning management is excellent,” Ramsbottom.

“At the events, we will discuss best practice in relation to the critical practices of both milk feeding and weaning.”

Calf rearing and profitability

Communications manager with AHI Grainne Dwyer welcomed the events’ return, commenting on the link between calf rearing and farm profitability.

“A successful calf rearing season is vital for the success and profitability of farming and the topics covered in this series of CalfCare events will hopefully help farmers as they approach this important time on their farms,” said Dwyer.

“AHI is very pleased to be back running the on-farm events after a break of three years and, as always, we are very grateful to the host farmers for facilitating us and to Teagasc, the dairy co-ops and Volac for their support.”

Milk replacer company Volac Ireland, which is sponsoring the farmer events, is expecting strong interest in the information sessions.

List of remaining events

Tuesday 10 January at 11am on the Lisavaird Dairy Farm, Kippagh, Dunmanway, Co Cork. Eircode: P47 TV08.

Wednesday 11 January at 11am on the farm of John Roche, Hacketstown, Co Carlow. Eircode: R93 WE1N.

Thursday 12 January at 11am on the farm of Kevin Murphy, Chapel, Clonroche, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford. Eircode: Y21 E2T3.

Friday 13 January at 11am on the farm of Kieran and Niall O'Brien, Grallagh, Grange, Co Waterford. Eircode: P36 WK79.

Tuesday 17 January at 11am on the farm of Donal and Eileen McSweeney, Knockardrahan, Kanturk, Co Cork. Eircode: P51 EY62.

Wednesday 18 January at 11am on the farm of Michael Burns, Muckenagh, Eyrecourt, Ballinasloe, Co Galway. Eircode: H53 ND32.

Thursday 19 January at 11am on the farm of Padraic and Pat Kennedy, College Hill, Templemore, Co Tipperary. Eircode: E41 Y273.

Friday 20 January at 11am on the farm of Eoin Corrigan, Batterstown House, Trim, Co Meath. Eircode: C15 HHF2.

Tuesday 24 January at 11am on the farm of John MacNamara, Starview, Gormanstown, Hospital, Co Limerick. Eircode: V35 PC98.

Wednesday 25 January at 11am on the farm of David Somerville, Moysdale, Killanley, Ballina PO, Co Sligo. Eircode: F26 N2H2.

Thursday 26 January at 11am on the farm of Ballyhaise Agricultural College, Ballyhaise, Co Cavan. Eircode: H12 E392.