Teagasc and Bord Bia have explored the potential for plant-based and other protein alternatives at a joint conference in Dublin.

Scientists, food companies and policy makers at the ‘Science, Consumers and Irish Food’ conference at Teagasc Ashtown heard from industry leaders on the prospects for plant-based and alternative proteins in Ireland and within global food systems.

The event examined key consumer food trends, explored relevant scientific developments regarding alternative proteins and evaluated their potential impact.

Policy

Minister of State for new market development Martin Heydon TD opened proceedings and outlined the Government’s position in supporting alternative protein research.

Minister Heydon said that while Ireland is best placed to produce protein derived from livestock systems, milk and meat, there are also opportunities for the development of plant-based protein and alternative protein production.

He described the need to achieve a “delicate balance” between the two protein sources, for human consumption, and highlighted that the Department of Agriculture has invested to support research in the field.

“There is no doubt that there are opportunities for alternatives,” he said, adding that Ireland has a “very strong international reputation for scientific excellence and innovation when it comes to agriculture and food and the conference today, and its follow-up, can only enhance our position”.

Food companies

Teagasc director Professor Frank O’Mara emphasised that “food companies are currently facing a very dynamic environment, which includes evolving consumer and market developments and advances in science and technology”.

Keynote speaker Professor Tim Benton, from Chatham House, UK, highlighted the need for transformation of food systems to hit climate targets while continuing to feed a growing population globally.

He explained how factors such as conflict, weather events and business performance will affect the type of food consumed in future.

Dr Ewen Mullins of Teagasc outlined the research programmes being conducted in Ireland and Europe to facilitate the production of plant-based protein and to establish new business models to ensure their viability.

Dr Mullins’ colleague Dr Linda Giblin drew attention to the fact that “an environmentally sustainable food system may not necessarily deliver healthier foods”.

The presentations detailed the pros and cons of producing and consuming alternative proteins derived from outside the livestock sector.