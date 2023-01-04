Female staff in Teagasc and the Department of Agriculture earn less than their male colleagues.

Teagasc and the Department of Agriculture have had to publish their latest gender pay gap information due to new legislation.

Teagasc female staff still earn an average hourly wage which is 12% less than their male colleagues, while the Department’s equivalent gap is 9.5%.

Both parties say the pay difference is due to there being more men in senior roles than there are women. Some 77% of Teagasc’s top earners and 62% of the Department’s are male, taking home the bigger bucks.

However, both the authority and the Department have made progress on closing their gender pay gaps over the last decade. Keep it going, I say.