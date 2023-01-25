Attendees at the Teagasc National Tillage Conference were called on to take part in the Department of Agriculture’s consultation on the Sustainable Use of Pesticide Regulations. The conference took place on Wednesday 25 January in Co Kilkenny.

Teagasc director Frank O’Mara urged farmers to have their say in the consultation and this was backed up by researcher Steven Kildea who told the audience about an impact assessment on the SUR being carried out by Teagasc.

Kildea told the audience that he hopes to have an update on that assessment at the 2024 conference. The assessment will focus on the changes required and the implications of these changes from an environmental and economic point of view.

He said that it’s important to assess the pests that are prevalent in Ireland, the pesticides that are used and the frequency that they are used at.

The assessment will also look at the non-chemical methods of control used on pests and crucially will examine the economic impact that the new regulations will have on farmers’ incomes.

Anyone can make a submission to the Department of Agriculture’s consultation on the new Sustainable Use of Pesticides Regulations by emailing surconsultation@agriculture.gov.ie by 24 February. The deadline for submissions was extended from 20 January last week to allow as many people as possible to have their say.