Teagasc is one of the largest recipients of direct payments in Ireland. The semi-state agricultural research and advisory body claimed direct payments across 12 different farms in excess of €530,000 in 2021.

UCD’s Lyons Farm in Co Kildare received €58,500 in direct payments with other scheme payments amounting to a further €12,700.

Gurteen Agricultural College in Co Tipperary and the Salesian Agricultural College in Co Limerick received direct payments of €84,900 and €91,600, respectively.

Gurteen College claimed a further €23,200 in other scheme payments, bringing its total basic payment to €108,000.

Among Irish boarding schools which have associated farms, Rockwell College is receiving a substantial amount in direct payments.

Trading as Holy Ghost Fathers, the Tipperary boarding school is claiming just under €130,000 in direct payments with over €12,500 in investments in physical assets, such as TAMS. Mount St Joseph’s Abbey, also known as the Cistercian College in Roscrea, Co Tipperary, is claiming €70,700 in direct payments and further ANC payments amounting to €2,500.

Along with the aforementioned Godolphin which received €218,800 in direct payments, another Irish stud farm claiming big is Derrinstown Stud in Co Kildare, which claims €101,600. The stud which stands world-class flat stallions spans over 2,000ac and comprises 11 farms.

The Irish National Stud, also in Co Kildare, claims €44,200 in direct payments.