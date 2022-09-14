Teagasc used nearly 26m kilowatt hours (kWh) of energy across its 10 large campuses and 45 advisory offices.

Teagasc’s total energy use rose by 12.8% in 2021, according to new figures.

Last year, the organisation used nearly 26m kilowatt hours (kWh) of energy across its 10 large campuses and 45 advisory offices. Energy use, which includes electricity, heating fuel and vehicle fuel for its agricultural, commercial and car fleet,, increased across the board.

Under a draft decarbonisation strategy presented in April, Teagasc is set to reduce carbon emissions by 51% by 2030. Renewable energy now makes up nearly 4% of total consumption.

Cost

Energy cost and availability for public buildings has come into sharp focus. In 2020, Teagasc spent just under €2.5m on energy.

Last week, the Cabinet approved measures to cut energy use across public sector buildings. Measures include setting room temperatures to 19°C and reducing electricity use.