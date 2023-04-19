A number of poultry sector companies will exhibit on the day. / Ramona Farrelly

Teagasc will host a farmer information meeting focused on the future of the laying hen sector over the coming decade at 11am in Hotel Kilmore, Co Cavan, on Tuesday 25 April.

The topics to be covered include the lessons learned from last year’s avian influenza outbreak, renewable energy options for poultry units and the upcoming revision of EU laying hen welfare standards.

Representatives from the Department of Agriculture, MSD Animal Health and the Atlantic Technological University (ATU) will speak, with poultry sector companies to exhibit too.

The event is being run in collaboration with St David’s Poultry Veterinary Team and the IFA. It will begin at 11am.