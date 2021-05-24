Joe Kelleher previously worked as a dairy business and technology advisor based in the Limerick and Kerry advisory region. \ Philip Doyle

Joe Kelleher has been appointed as an organic farming specialist by Teagasc to support advisers and work with organic farmers.

Teagasc stated that Joe would be joining Elaine Leavy as part of the national organic farming team it had.

It added that Joe had been appointed to fill the position which had been vacated by Dan Clavin, who was on a career break.

“Joe Kelleher graduated from University College Dublin with a BAgr Sc," Teagasc said.

“He has also completed a level 6 specific purpose certificate in facilitation learning and a diploma in leadership development level 9 from University College Cork/Irish Management Institute.”

Adviser

Joe previously worked as a dairy business and technology adviser based in the Limerick and Kerry advisory region.

“I have improved the efficiencies, lifestyles and environmental impacts of my farming clients over the past 20 years whilst working as an adviser," said Joe.

“I am looking forward to this new challenge and to work with a new set of farmers to bring change and improvement to their farming lives.”

Acting head of the farm management and rural development department Kevin Connolly said that Joe brought a wealth of practical experience to the role.

Joe will also be joining the low-input farming and territories EU Horizon 2020 project.