While Ireland is a world leader in sustainable grass-fed beef production, the sector acknowledges that it must continue to improve its sustainability credentials, says Meat Industry Ireland (MII).

The Teagasc Future Beef Programme - Sustainable Cattle Production will demonstrate to beef farmers how they can add profit to their business and become more sustainable.

The initiative, which involves 24 farms, is part of the Teagasc Signpost programme farmers for climate action and supported through MII by 10 meat processing companies.

The participant farms will provide insight for farmers on how to produce a quality beef product as efficiently as possible.

The programme, which is predominantly based on suckler beef production, was launched by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue on the farm of Oliver O’Hara near Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim, on Monday.

Vibrant beef sector

Describing the programme, Minister McConalogue said: “Such initiatives that put profitability as well as technical efficiencies and improvements at its core are crucial to ensure that we continue to have a vibrant beef sector.”

“Adopting new technologies and enhancing existing farming practices will help to build more resilient and sustainable suckler beef production systems for the years ahead.”

MII's Joe Ryan described his organisation’s role in the programme, which he said will be “both financially and through close collaboration with Teagasc and the Signpost future beef farmers”.

World leader

Ryan highlighted that while Ireland is already a world leader in sustainable grass-fed beef and lamb production, the sector acknowledges that it must continue to improve its sustainability credentials and be part of climate change solutions.

“The Signpost farms programme will demonstrate that the widespread adoption of measures such as animal breeding, animal health, grass management, earlier finishing and other technologies can help the sector reduce emissions and further underpin sustainability.”

Director of Teagasc professor Frank O’Mara said: “The key objectives of the exciting new programme is to create more profitable farms, while reducing greenhouse gas and ammonia emissions, improving water quality and improving biodiversity.”

The team of advisers to lead the new Future Beef Programme - Sustainable Cattle Production includes cattle specialist Martina Harrington and advisers Gabriel Trayers and Aisling Molloy.

Meat processors including ABP Ireland, Ashbourne Meat Processors, Dawn Meats, Euro Farm Foods, Foyle Food Group, Kepak, Kildare Chilling, Liffey Meats, Moyvalley Foods and Slaney Foods are collaborating with the project.