Multi-species swards (MSS) have become quite topical in recent years, as farmers look at opportunities to reduce the amount of chemical nitrogen being applied for both environmental and financial benefits.
A significant trial comparing the performance of grass/white clover swards and MSS across a range of measures was established in 2022.
This trial will look at how MSS would fit into an entire beef system, both for grazing and ensiling for winter feed.
Benefit
Previous work carried out at Grange from field cutting-only plots would have shown that herbage yield is primarily driven by the clover component of the MSS.
This means that much of the benefit in yield (>80%) is coming from the introduction of clover, while herbs such as chicory and plantain are adding the remainder of the yield benefit.
After the first year of the grazing and ensiling, trial findings indicate:
The trial continues, with animals being fed over winter with ensiled forage from the trial ground last year. The persistency of each sward type will also be measured over the coming years.
