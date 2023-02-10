Multi-species sward in its first year after establishment.

Multi-species swards (MSS) have become quite topical in recent years, as farmers look at opportunities to reduce the amount of chemical nitrogen being applied for both environmental and financial benefits.

A significant trial comparing the performance of grass/white clover swards and MSS across a range of measures was established in 2022.

This trial will look at how MSS would fit into an entire beef system, both for grazing and ensiling for winter feed.

Benefit

Previous work carried out at Grange from field cutting-only plots would have shown that herbage yield is primarily driven by the clover component of the MSS.

This means that much of the benefit in yield (>80%) is coming from the introduction of clover, while herbs such as chicory and plantain are adding the remainder of the yield benefit.

After the first year of the grazing and ensiling, trial findings indicate:

Herbage yield and steer daily liveweight gain was similar for both sward types (MSS and grass/white clover).

Visual appearance of the MSS is quite different to what grassland farmers are accustomed to seeing and this will take getting used to, especially during the flowering season.

MSS had a lower dry matter content than the grass/clover mix due mainly to chicory. This led to significantly longer wilting times with the MSS before being fit to be conserved for silage.

Increased vigilance is required when introducing cattle to these swards initially, as instances of bloat were recorded on both sward types.

The trial continues, with animals being fed over winter with ensiled forage from the trial ground last year. The persistency of each sward type will also be measured over the coming years.