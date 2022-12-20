Those looking to apply must hold a relevant level eight degree in agricultural science or equivalent subject. \ Ramona Farrelly

Teagasc has launched a recruitment campaign for temporary advisers to help complete scheme applications in the new year.

It is offering an undisclosed number of temporary adviser positions on five-month contracts beginning in January and ending in May.

The jobs will fall under the grade of agricultural development officer grade one and have a starting salary of €37,067/annum (pro rata for the duration of the five months).

The successful applicants will assist in the provision of advisory support and services to clients during the months of January to May 2023 - likely assisting with various scheme applications such as the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS).

Qualifications

Those looking to apply must hold a relevant level eight degree in agricultural science or equivalent subject and all qualifications must meet the eligibility criteria for inclusion on FAS-accredited adviser list with the Department of Agriculture.

Experience in using the Department’s AgFood site software and working knowledge of Excel and PDFs are desirable. Previous experience with derogation scheme work and other farm schemes should be highlighted, the job specification reads.

Teagasc is looking for applications from those who have an excellent attention to detail, a strong work ethic and team work and collaboration abilities.

Advisers will be required to have their own transport in order to efficiently carry out the duties of the role. Travel and subsistence expenses will be payable at approved public service rates.