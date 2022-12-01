Teagasc launches its new climate strategy for the agri-sector this Thursday.

Teagasc will launch its new climate action strategy this Thursday. The State body said the strategy aims to position the agri-sector to better tackle the challenge posed by global warming.

The three pillars of the initiative include establishing a Signpost advisory programme, a sustainability digital platform and a virtual national centre for agri-food climate research and innovation.

A Signpost demonstration farm programme is already in place and it is understood this new advisory service will extend the reach to 50,000 farmers.

Each farmer will be encouraged to develop a plan of action to reduce emissions and increase carbon sequestration.

A new digital tool has been worked on by ICBF, Bord Bia and Teagasc to provide each farmer with an emissions number for their farm based on available datasets.

The third leg of the strategy is to try and streamline and fastrack research through a new virtual climate research centre, bringing all the research activities under the one management

“The climate challenge is one of the biggest challenges that faces all of society. Agriculture must reduce its emissions by 25% by 2030.

“Teagasc is supporting farmers and the agri-industry to play its part in reducing emissions and increasing carbon sequestration,” Teagasc stated.