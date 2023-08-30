Pictured from left to right at the launch of the forestry forwarder training course are Sinead McKenna, training services manager, CMETB; Marianne Lyons, assistant principal, Ballyhaise Agricultural College; John Kelly, principal, Ballyhaise Agricultural College; Dr Fiona McGrath, chief executive, CMETB; Cllr Carmel Brady, chair, CMETB board; Eamonn Kenny, Coillte, operations director; Kay Maguire, learning and development manager; Eileen Roddy, workforce development officer, CMETB; Dr Anne-Marie Butler, Teagasc head of education; Colm Brophy, forest manager, Coillte; and Joe McGrath, chair, CMETB FET board.

Cavan and Monaghan Education and Training Board (CMETB), in conjunction with Teagasc Ballyhaise Agricultural College, has launched a new forestry forwarder training course.

Forestry forwarders are specialised machines that are used to collect cut lengths of timber and transport them from the forest to a roadside stacking area on harvesting sites.

Forwarder operators manoeuvre through the forest following the route of the harvester, extracting felled timber to the loading area before arranging log assortments for collection.

Forwarder machine operators are required to have a broad technical ability and knowledge alongside safety, environmental and organisational skills.

The course is supported by Skills to Advance, a national initiative by SOLAS, that provides upskilling and reskilling opportunities to employees in jobs, as well as equipping them with the skills they need to progress in their current role or to adapt to changing technologies.

Skill gaps

Teagasc head of education Dr Anne-Marie Butler said staff in Ballyhaise Agricultural College have worked closely with forestry harvesting contractors in recent years to identify skills gaps in the forestry sector.

The Department of Agriculture has funded the development of the course content and the purchase of a simulator, which is a key component of delivering the training required.

Speaking at the forwarder training course launch, CMETB chief executive Dr Fiona McGrath said: “CMETB work[s] with industry to provide courses relevant to the needs of employers.

"CMETB met with forestry harvesting contractors and identified that the Skills to Advance programme was ideal to meet the skills gap that employees have in the forestry harvesting sector.

“We have signed a memorandum of understanding with Teagasc that ensures the skills, expertise and knowledge of both organisations are utilised in delivering this training programme.”

Course

The forwarder training course will require participants to attend Ballyhaise one day per week for face-to-face learning. There will also be online classes. Trainees will also complete industry visits relevant to the course.

They will also participate in on-the-job learning on the forwarders, facilitated by their employers, to ensure they become proficient operators during the timeframe of the course. On successful completion, employees will receive a QQI Level 5 certificate.

Employers can receive a subsidy of up to 100% towards the cost of the training programme. The level of subsidy is in the form of state aid and depends on various factors relating to the company.

For more information, those interested are encouraged to contact Ballyhaise Agricultural College on 049-433 8108 or ballyhaisecollege@teagasc.ie.

