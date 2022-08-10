Martin Bourke has been appointed as the new organic cropping and integrated systems specialist at Teagasc.

I note Teagasc recently appointed Martin Bourke as a new organic cropping and integrated systems specialist. The Wicklow man now joins Elaine Leavy and Joe Kelleher as Teagasc’s third national organic specialist, all tasked with supporting organic farmers and advisers.

Bourke has experience on all sides having previously worked as a tillage business and technology adviser in the south east and lectured at Kildalton.

On his new role, he says it is an “exciting time for organic tillage production systems” and that there are “huge opportunities for more tillage farmers to convert to organic farming”.

Teagasc is also on the hunt for five new greenhouse gas researchers whose research will include soil sequestration and nutrient loss and emissions from peat soils. The closing date for applications is 25 August.