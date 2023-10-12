Teagasc recorded an operating surplus of €8.8m in 2022, a fall of 9% from €9.6m in 2021, the State authority’s accounts for last year show.

Teagasc’s total income rose by 15% to reach €224.5m in 2022 on the back of larger Oireachtas grants, increased EU research funding and a higher take from advisory fees.

Expenditure

Expenditure also increased by around 17% on the 2021 spend to hit €215.6m.

The agency drew down €159.8m in Oireachtas grants in 2022, up 13% on the €141.4m received in 2021.

A general grant-in-aid for general expenses formed the largest single component of this Oireachtas funding, at €138.5m, with lesser amounts granted for purposes including human resources and research.

Operating income

Operating income in 2022 was also up over €11m on 2021, to €48.9m.

This includes €15.7m in knowledge transfer advisory fees, €11.8m in State agency research funds, €5.6m in income from course fees, €5.4m from farming operations and €4.1m in collaborative or industry research funding.

Separate EU research funding came to €13.1m in 2022, which was up €1.4m on the year previous.

Of the €215.6m expenditure recorded in Teagasc’s accounts, some €94m went on salaries, €43.9m on retirement benefits and €50.5m on general operating expenses.

Other expenses

Other expenses listed are depreciation costs of €10.1m, Walsh scholarship grants of €5.8m, as well as a travel and subsistence spend of €4.9m.

The breakdown of general operating expenses includes €7.7m spent on farm supplies, €11.4m on maintenance, €4.4m on power/fuel, €4.6m on laboratory supplies and an IT bill of just under €5m.