Padraig Walshe served on the board of Teagasc from 1988 to 1993.

Teagasc has paid tribute to former IFA president Padraig Walshe, who died suddenly on Wednesday 1 February.

The Durrow, Co Laois, native was a member of the first Teagasc Authority and also served on the board from September 1988 to August 1993.

Teagasc chair Liam Herlihy said it was with great sadness that the authority learned of Padraig's untimely passing.

He extended condolences on behalf of Teagasc to his wife Ella, family and friends.

Advocate

He added that Padraig was always an advocate, and an example, of good farming based on solid research and the best science.

"His close association with Teagasc and his support for science-based farming continued, as he served on the Teagasc dairy stakeholder group and as the chair of the Grass10 steering group," Herlihy said.

His support for Teagasc research, advice and education, Herlihy said, was greatly appreciated.

"He made a great contribution to Irish agriculture over many years and was an outstanding leader of the farming sector," he said.