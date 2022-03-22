Dairy and drystock advisers with Teagasc will provide training updates on nitrogen use, cash budgeting and the economics of marginal stock. / Donal O'Leary

Teagasc is planning to do a fodder survey for dairy and drystock farmers in early April, the National Fodder and Feed Security Committee was told on Tuesday.

Grass growth across the country is “very similar” to previous years and last week’s growth was slightly behind where it was in 2021.

Teagasc has said that the rest of this week is forecast to be good for growth. However, the long-term forecast after the next week is indicating cooler temperatures.

Average farm cover for the third week of March this year is just under 850kg DM/ha, up almost 50kg on 2021.

Training updates

All Teagasc clients will receive a text message containing the key messages on fertiliser and silage planning.

It is also planning on hosting 12 regional events on clover and feed budgeting. These events are planning between 5 and 17 April.

In summary, Teagasc said that conditions for grazing are good and improving and that grazed grass remains the cheapest feed possible, followed by grass silage.

Tillage package

Meanwhile, a package of tillage measures has been announced by Government. Amounting to over €12m, farmers will be paid up to €400/ha for planting crops such as wheat, barley and oats.

The package was announced before the National Fodder and Food Security Committee met on Tuesday, which had not discussed the package.