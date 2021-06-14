The events will run fortnightly, beginning on Wednesday 16 June at 2pm. \ Carol Dunne

Teagasc will host its third Let’s Talk Poultry webinar series fortnightly on Wednesdays from 16 June.

The free five-part poultry series aims to “provide timely information and support for the industry”.

A number of experts from the sector have been included in the line-up.

Webinar topics

16 June – Biosecurity.

30 June – Sustainable heating scheme.

14 July – Record keeping.

28 July – Foot pad dermatitis.

August 11 – Cocci prevention.

Biosecurity will be the first area of flock management covered in the series with Conor Sheehy, vet with St David’s poultry team, speaking on Wednesday 16 June from 2pm.

Sustainable heating

The second webinar will focus on the support scheme for renewable heat (SSRH) offered by Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI).

Commercial broiler producer Martin Dempsey will discuss his implementation of a sustainable heating system through the scheme.

Dempsey will be joined on the webinar by Ray Langton of the SEAI, who will detail the application process and the tariffs received.

On the third webinar, Teagasc’s Rebecca Tierney will be joined by poultry consultant Robbie Hagwood to discuss the importance of good flock record-keeping.

Wednesday 28 July will see Ellie Radford of Huvepharma and Callum Tuner of St David’s poultry team speaking to producers in relation to cocci prevention and cocci outbreak recovery.

Conor Sheehy will return on 11 August to discuss foot pad dermatitis scoring and flock management practices to minimise foot pad health issues.

Participants will have the chance to ask the speakers questions at the end of each webinar.

