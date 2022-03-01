Birds such as the blackbird love the security of hedges for nesting, says Bird Watch Ireland.

Teagasc has issued a reminder to farmers that the hedge-cutting season is now over.

Tuesday 1 March is the first day of the bird nesting season, during which hedges must not be cut, according to Teagasc countryside management specialist Catherine Keena.

Keena highlighted that the absence of hedge-cutting from March to September allows birds to nest safely and without disturbance.

She described how out of the 110 species regularly recorded in the countryside bird survey in Ireland during the breeding season, 55 use hedges.

“Of these, 35 bird species nest in hedges that provide enough cover from predators, both overhead and on the ground,” she said.

Species

Niall Hatch from BirdWatch Ireland noted examples of bird species that nest in Irish hedgerows, including the dunnock, which used to be known as the hedge sparrow.

“They love the security of hedges, nesting in behind thorns and brambles, secure from predators like foxes, cats, hawks, squirrels and rats, who find it difficult to get in there.”

He said another bird that nests in hedgerows is the wren and highlighted that there are more wrens in Ireland than human beings. He also listed the robin, blackbird, song thrush and sparrow as among the bird species who will inhabit hedgerows over the coming months.

Competition

Teagasc also reminded farmers of its ongoing farm hedge competition.

A spokesperson encouraged farmers and their families to take a photo of any hedge they have planted in recent months and submit it to be considered for the prize at https://www.teagasc.ie/newfarmhedgecomp.

The winning entrant will receive a roll of compostable film for weed control in newly planted hedges, sponsored by Maizetech.

The closing date for the farm hedge competition is midnight on Thursday 31 March 2022.

Read more