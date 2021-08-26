The tragic accident that resulted in the death of four people on the M6 in Galway last week took the life of a Teagasc researcher.

Karzan Sabah Ahmed had just taken up an appointment with Teagasc in Oak Park at the start of August to work on the BioCrops project. He and his family had been relocating to Carlow, but his wife Shahen and daughter Lena also lost their lives in the accident.

Karzan had previously worked in NUIG on a joint project with Teagasc.

In a statement, Teagasc said: “He had already impressed everyone who met him with his enthusiasm, work ethic and friendly demeanour.”