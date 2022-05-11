Teagasc head of education Dr Anne Marie Butler says that the farm placement review has involved discussions with students, host farmers, Teagasc staff and stakeholders.

A review of the practical learning period (PLP) or placement components of the courses at Teagasc third level colleges is near completion, according to Teagasc head of education Dr Anne Marie Butler.

The review commenced earlier this year and comes as a number of students in Teagasc courses raised their concerns about the payments made for and the type of work involved in their farm placements.

Speaking on Wednesday, Dr Butler said the review has involved discussions with students, host farmers, Teagasc staff and stakeholders and that currently any adjustments to the placement programmes are being communicated to students and their host farmers.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that one component of these placement “adjustments” is an increase in the allowance paid to students from the current €122 per week or €3.50/hour to a higher €208 per week or approximately €5.95/hour.

Appreciation of host farmers

Dr Butler said: “Teagasc appreciates the contribution of our host farmers in delivering the PLP component of our programmes and I want to reinforce our appreciation of all our host farmers who accommodate students on their farms and within their households.”

Read more

Kildalton to mark its 50th anniversary with June open day