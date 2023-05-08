Teagasc seeks to hire a farmland biodiversity researcher for a role in Johnstown Castle, Co Wexford.

Teagasc is recruiting for the role of a farmland biodiversity researcher, with a salary on the research officer scale of €37,808 to €72,999.

Teagasc has established the new Teagasc Climate Centre, based in Johnstown Castle, Co Wexford, to accelerate the research and innovation required to bring climate and biodiversity mitigation technologies for agriculture to deployment stage.

The successful candidate will lead research projects and design evidence-based measures to protect, restore and enhance biodiversity in Irish agricultural systems.

Their report will be based on high-quality research relevant to farm practice and policy, produce publications in peer-reviewed scientific journals using existing and newly generated data.

External funding

External funding opportunities to further resource the research programme will have to be perused, with the objective of developing critical mass in the area by building and supervising a dynamic team of post-doctoral researchers and post-graduate students to masters and PhD level.

The new recruit will work closely with Teagasc knowledge transfer specialists and advisers to ensure effective dissemination of research findings to advisers and stakeholders.

Requirements

Candidates must have an honours Level 8 degree in ecology, applied ecology, zoology, botany, environmental science, agricultural science or PhD in a relevant discipline.

They should have excellent field and laboratory skills, organisational skills, report writing, data analysis and statistical analysis. Also, excellent one-to-one and group communication skills (farmers, students, colleagues, stakeholders) is a requirement.

Experience in the use of GIS for agri-ecological investigations would be desirable.

Applicants must also hold a full driving licence.

The application closing date is 26 May 2023 at 12pm and further information on this role, including skills required and other objectives, can also be found here.