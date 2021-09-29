The fallout continues from the Teagasc director Gerry Boyle’s comments on dairy beef v suckler beef two weeks ago.

The Teagasc beef stakeholder group, chaired by Carlow beef farmer John Kehoe, has sent questions to Teagasc chair Liam Herlihy and the Teagasc board, seeking clarification of its policy.

The Irish Farmers Journalhas learned that no formal response has been received by the stakeholder group to its requests.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Kehoe said: “The beef stakeholder group of farmers are very surprised that we haven’t received a response from the Teagasc chair yet.”

Frank O’Mara takes up his new position as director of Teagasc on Friday 1 October and it’s unclear as to whether he will be making a statement on the matter.