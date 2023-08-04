To be eligible for a student grant, the student must be entering an approved full-time course with Teagasc. / Ramona Farrelly

The 2023/2024 Teagasc Student Maintenance Grant Scheme is now open. The grant is available to students enrolled in a full-time level 5 or level 6 Teagasc course.

Eligibility

To be eligible for a student grant, the student must be entering an approved full-time course with Teagasc. To ensure early notification of maintenance grant eligibility, it is strongly recommended that upon receipt of acceptance to the student's chosen college that they apply for a student grant.

Paid and managed by Teagasc, the closing date for applications is 29 September. Means-testing will apply to approved full-time level 5 and level 6 courses from the 2023/2024 academic year.

The Teagasc grant scheme will be implemented along the same lines as the National Student Grant Scheme, but varies in respect of what add-backs are used to determine overall reckonable income. Applicants cannot apply to Student Universal Support Ireland (SUSI) to be means-tested for a Teagasc Student Maintenance Grant.

Conditions

To qualify for a Teagasc Student Maintenance Grant, the conditions of the National Student Grant Scheme 2023 apply. Students must fulfil key conditions relating to:

Nationality and immigration status.

Residency in the State: students must have been resident in Ireland for three of the last five years prior to the commencement of your course. Proof of residency such as evidence that the student sat the Junior Certificate and Leaving Certificate exams in Ireland with their full name printed on it will be required, or a letter from a school principal in Ireland, confirming their attendance at a school.