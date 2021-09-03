Amid growing interest in multi-species swards and their potential to increase animal performance while improving herbage yield at reduced chemical nitrogen input levels, Teagasc Grange is establishing a new research project to examine their role in Irish suckler-beef systems.

The project will compare animal performance across different sward types - perennial ryegrass v multi-species swards, as well as using a combination of animal genetics.

Late-maturing (continental) breeds with varying abilities to lay down carcase fat will be examined to see if cattle can be slaughtered off herbage alone or whether concentrate feeding and/or a housed finishing period is required to achieve suitable carcase specification for fat score at a younger slaughter age.

Teagasc says that the overall objective of the study is to assess the impact of genetic divergence for fatness in late-maturing breeds, pasture type and slaughter age on the economic, biological, health and greenhouse gas emissions performance of suckler weanling-to-beef production systems.

Read more

23% of consumers willing to pay a premium for grass-fed beef