As fertiliser prices spiral out of control, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has tasked Teagasc with coming up with a roadmap for how farmers can cut their chemical fertiliser use.

Minister McConalogue spoke with incoming Teagasc director Frank O’Mara on Wednesday, and they agreed Teagasc would complete a report as a matter of urgency.

It will advise on the short, medium and long-term options for farmers to reduce fertiliser use.

Minister McConalogue said there is untapped potential in more strategic use of cattle and pig slurry, farmyard manure and alternative fertiliser, as well as a greater focus on lime.

“I’m acutely conscious of the situation around fertiliser prices. While I cannot control prices or influence the market, I believe there are options on the island where we can grow more grass while reducing our dependency on chemical fertiliser,” the minister said.

“This will have benefits for both farmers but also the environment if we can reduce our use of fertiliser. We are very lucky to have Teagasc at our disposal and I know they will deliver a report and roadmap that will serve our sector, our farmers and our environment well.”