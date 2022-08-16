Applications are being accepted up to and including 26 August 2022.

Teagasc is hiring additional temporary advisers to deal with applications to the Agri Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES).

Advisers will be required to assist in the provision of advisory support and services to clients for the duration of a four-month contract.

Previous experience with environmental schemes such REPS, GLAS and REAP, as well as other farm schemes, is desired and should be mentioned on application.

A good knowledge of these schemes and their contribution to water quality, biodiversity and environmental services is also important.

The roles will commence on 29 August and 5 September until December 2022.

The starting salary is €35,502 per annum and will be pro rata-ed for the duration of the four months.

Qualifications

Applications from suitably qualified candidates who hold a QQI Level 8 degree in agricultural science are sought to fill these roles.

The advisers must also commence no later than Monday 5 September 2022.

Applicants’ qualifications must meet eligibility criteria for inclusion on FAS-accredited adviser lists with Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

Some of the knowledge and skills required to be successful in this role include expert agriculture knowledge, keeping abreast of current best practices and research, experience in using DAFM agfood website software, as well as a working knowledge of Excel and PDF.

How to apply

Applications are being accepted up to and including 26 August 2022. Teagasc has said that interested candidates should submit their up-to-date curriculum vitae, along with a cover letter, to the relevant contact person as outlined below.

Interviews will be held throughout August.

If you are interested, see here for the full job specification.

ACRES

For ACRES, a farm sustainability plan must be completed by an adviser before a farmer can apply.

Last week, the online portal that will be used to complete the farm sustainability plans needed for entry into the scheme opened to farm advisers.