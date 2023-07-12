Teagasc director Professor Frank O'Mara with Deirdre Ryan, director of Origin Green, Bord Bia; Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue TD; food writer Suzanne Campbell, panel facilitator; and Liam Herlihy, Teagasc chair, at the launch of Teagasc's new Marginal Abatement Cost Curve (MACC).

Irish agriculture is capable of achieving a 25% reduction in greenhouse gases (GHG) by 2030 if there is a high level of adoption of new and available technologies for reducing emissions.

At the launch of a new Teagasc Marginal Abatement Cost Curve (MACC) to assist farmers and the agriculture industry to reduce GHG emissions, Teagasc director Professor Frank O’Mara insisted the revised MACC provided a “technology pathway” for the agriculture sector to meet its obligations on emissions.

The agriculture sector must reduce GHG emissions from the 2018 level of 23Mt CO2 equivalent per year, by 25% to 17.25Mt CO2 equivalent per year by 2030.

Teagasc maintains that the 25% reduction target can be met with projected livestock numbers of 6.785m head in 2030 and with an ambitious level of technology adoption by farmers to mitigate GHGs.

The Teagasc MACC looks at three scenarios with differing levels of agricultural activity, based on different projected livestock numbers out to 2030.

Scenarios

The three potential scenarios all have lower livestock numbers in 2030 compared with the 2022 herd and are based on the influence of existing policies and future market forces.

The mitigation of GHGs under these three agricultural activity scenarios are then assessed based on two different uptake pathways outlining a high (Pathway 1) and a very high (Pathway 2) rate of adoption of mitigation measures by farmers.

The mitigation measures to be adopted include actions such as:

A sharp drop in artificial fertiliser usage.

A switch from CAN and urea to protected urea.

More use of clover in swards.

Greater use of low emissions slurry spreading.

Early finish and slaughtering of beef stock.

Better breeding of dairy and beef stock.

The base case scenario predicts an 8% growth in dairy cow numbers relative to 2022 numbers and a 29% reduction in suckler cow numbers over the period to 2030.

The very high (Pathway 2) rate of adoption of mitigation measures by farmers includes achieving a three-month reduction in finishing age of cattle across the herd, replacing 90% of CAN fertiliser and 100% of straight urea with protected urea, the use of feed additives to reduce enteric methane in half of dairy cows and the uptake of diversification options to displace 140,000 livestock units.

High uptake required

Prof O’Mara said that while the revised MACC gave farmers a roadmap for reducing GHG emissions, he cautioned that it required “a very high uptake of the currently available mitigation measures and future technologies” to achieve this goal.

“We have established the Teagasc Signpost advisory programme to deliver a free public good service to farmers to help them adopt the technologies and reduce their emissions,” O’Mara explained.

“We have also developed a sustainability digital platform called AgNav, with the ICBF and Bord Bia, which our advisers will use with farmers to give them a number for their farm’s emissions and assist them in developing a plan to take climate action on their own farms.”

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that achieving the emissions reduction target is going to take a collective effort by farmers, advisers, educators and the whole agri industry.

“The new Teagasc MACC sets out a pathway of technologies to achieve agriculture’s targets. Farmers have already started on the journey, using protected urea, low emissions slurry spreading, reducing nitrogen application and by incorporating clover into their grass swards,” the Minister said.

“I have financially supported the delivery of the MACC measures through various programmes such as genotyping, SCEP and TAMs.

"The second and third wave of technologies are in the research pipeline and I look forward to them being ready for on-farm adoption in the near future,” he added.

What’s new in this MACC?

The Teagasc FAPRI-Ireland model has been used to update the animal number projections to 2030.

New mitigation measures have been added, including age at finishing, feed additives and diversification.

Some of the existing mitigation measures have been adjusted based on new science, particularly dairy EBI.

The agricultural efficiency measures have been separated out.

Two technology adoption pathways have been examined.