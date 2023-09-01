The Teagasc winter milk open day will take place in Teagasc Johnstown Castle, Co Wexford, next Wednesday 6 September at 11am.

The theme of this year's event is 'future-proofing our winter milk systems'.

On the day, there will be an opportunity to learn about the Teagasc winter milk research programme and the technologies and practices available to ensure that winter milk farms are equipped to embrace and overcome any future challenges within the industry.

Speaking in advance of the open day, winter milk specialist with Teagasc James Dunne said: “Winter milk producers constitute a vital sub-sector within the Irish dairy industry.

"Year on year, these farms meet demand for a consistent daily supply of quality fresh milk to the domestic market, as well as providing winter volumes for the manufacture of specific products.

Significant challenge

"Nonetheless, the sector faces the significant challenge of increased production costs projected for winter 2023, as well as the wider industry challenges relating to environmental and social sustainability.”

Senior research officer with responsibility for the Teagasc winter milk research programme Dr Michael Dineen reiterated the important role that winter milk producers provide.

He added that Teagasc's research objectives are designed to support these producers by finding solutions that help future-proof their systems.

"We have placed a large emphasis on quantifying the effect of these potential solutions on milk production performance, environmental emissions and overall economics.

New research

"Next week’s event will feature new research looking at the replacement of imported feed ingredients in winter milk diets, as well as promising new results on reducing the methane production of winter milk cows," he said.

Concluding, enterprise leader at Teagasc Johnstown Castle Dr David Wall said that the farmers will have an opportunity to engage the researchers and advisers to identify areas to future-proof their production systems.

Implementing the best technologies coming from research will be critical to maintain economically viable and sustainable farming businesses into the future, he said.