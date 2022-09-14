The new machine is more compact for operation around tight yards.

Teagle unveiled a new version of its Telehawk bale processor, first introduced in 2014, last year.

The T2 is more compact for operation around tight yards. It now incorporates the ability to ‘flip’ the second half of the bale into the bale chamber to aid processing.

The T2 is 300mm longer than the previous model with the tailgate down, while 1,000mm shorter when in the folded position. Overall weight is increased by 311kg, meaning the new machine is suitable for telehandlers from 2.8t upwards.

An adjustable pressure-sensing hydraulic system monitors crossbeater loading and automatically stops or reverses the bed chain to optimise processing speed.

The Slimline control panel uses Bluetooth wireless technology for straightforward communication between the operator and the Telehawk.

Spreaders

Teagle also recently announced a new strategic partnership with Italian manufacturer DCM Spreaders to distribute its range of precision fertiliser spreaders across Ireland and the UK. The firm’s Line S and Line M ranges offer the choice of hydraulic or electronic shutter control with full Isobus control models offering variable rate spread application and up to 16-section control.

Capacities range from 1,500 up to 4,200 litres and spread widths from 10m up to 45m (subject to fertiliser type).

Outside of this, Teagle will be displaying its range of straw blowers, flail mowers, toppers, dung spreaders and excavator attachments.