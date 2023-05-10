Tirlán’s first year as an independent co-op didn’t go completely without any hiccups. The co-operative was very publicly embarrassed when it accidentally posted milk statements for the month of August to the wrong suppliers.

The mailing of the milk statements is taken care of by a third-party service provider with whom the co-op has worked for many years.

Tirlán says it “worked urgently to recover as many milk statements as possible” and that the “vast majority” had been resolved.

When there was a delay in suppliers being able to view their March milk statements online earlier this month, there may have been fears that there might be a repeat of last year’s error.

Separate matter

However, a spokesperson for Tirlán has reassured the Irish Farmers Journal that the IT issue this month is a completely separate matter from the mistaken mailings of 2022.

Further, the spokesperson said the short delay was due to a “scheduled upgrade” to IT systems which will “deliver enhanced performance for both customer and supplier services.” The upgrade is expected to take several months and is expected to cause “some temporary impacts as it is implemented.”