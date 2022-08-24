Agriculture has been set a challenging sectoral target of reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 25% or 5.75 Mt CO2e by 2030. The ammonia (NH3) targets also pose considerable challenges, with reductions in emissions from the current 120kT of NH3 to 112kT NH3 needed by 2030. Many of the technologies will reduce both GHG and ammonia emissions.
In order to reduce on-farm emissions, there are some steps farmers can take. Nitrogen and methane emissions are the focus of the top tips outlined below.
Reduce nitrogen (fertiliser and manure) emissions
Reducing fertiliser use can both reduce GHG and NH3 emissions and improve margins. The main fertiliser reduction strategies are:
1Get soil fertility correct
Moving from pH 5.5 to 6.3 can make 50-70 kg N/ha per year available from the soil to the crop, as well as reducing nitrous oxide (N2O) emissions per kg of N applied.
2 Use legumes or multi-species swards
Clover can fix between 80-120kg N/ha per year, depending on underlying soil fertility and sward management. Multi-species swards also offer extra benefits in terms of drought resistance and cow health.
3 Apply slurry using LESS
Slurry nitrogen fertiliser replacement value can be increased (and ammonia emissions reduced) by between 25% and 50% by using a trailing hose (dribble bar) or trailing shoe technology. However, for these measures to work, N fertiliser application must be decreased by the amount of N that each measure saves, otherwise there is little or no GHG emissions saving.
If mineral fertiliser must be applied, then switching from either CAN and straight urea to protected urea will directly reduce both GHG and NH3 emissions. New research on low-emission compound fertilisers has found that N2O emissions could be reduced by around 40%.
Reduce enteric and manure methane and NH3
Methane accounts for 70% of agricultural GHG emissions, which is split between methane from enteric fermentation (87%) or animals belching and manure methane (13%) .
Tips to reduce methane emissions from slurry storage
In terms of reducing enteric methane, ongoing research is showing that:
