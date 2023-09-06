A 16-year-old boy has died following an incident involving a tractor which occurred last Wednesday 30 August.

The teenager fell from a tractor at approximately 7.40pm on Wednesday evening at Sylane, Tuam, Co Galway.

He was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin following the incident where he received treatment for serious injuries.

The male subsequently passed away during the early hours of Wednesday morning 6 September.

Gardaí have said that a post mortem will take place in due course.

Gardaí in Galway are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have video footage to come forward to them. Gardaí can be contacted at Tuam Garda Station 093-70840, the Garda confidential line 1800-666 111 or any Garda station.